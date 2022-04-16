Sheriff: 2 people killed after crashing into oncoming train in NE Harris County

Two people were tragically killed Saturday evening after their car crashed into an oncoming passenger train in northeast Harris County.

Details are scarce, but according to officials, it happened in the 12900 block of Beaumont Hwy and Van Hut Ln. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a crash involving a train and vehicle.

One person was said to be ejected from the crash due to the impact and another person was found still inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were onboard the Amtrack passenger train, the Sheriff says, but no other injuries were reported, as of this writing.

No additional information was provided, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.