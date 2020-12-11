'All Clear' given for La Porte residents following chemical fire

article

UPDATE: An all-clear has been given for the city of La Porte following a chemical fire in Seabrook.

La Porte city officials said they received additional information regarding the fire that occurred and has determined it is now safe to lift the shelter in place.

A shelter in place order has been issued for the city of La Porte.

The City of La Porte said a fire has occurred at the Odfjell Terminal, located at 12211 Port Road in Seabrook.

Residents east of Sens and Bay Area need to go inside to the nearest building.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said those residents should close all doors and windows, also turn off their air conditioning and heating systems.

The City of La Porte said they are coordinating with local officials and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up to date with the latest.