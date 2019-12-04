Shelter-in-place issued for Port Neches due to wind conditions
PORT NECHES, Texas - Port Neches officials are recommending a shelter-in-place again due to current wind conditions and on-going activities at the TPC site.
The shelter-in-place will be in effect until Thursday at 6 a.m.
Officials say there are elevated levels being measured for 1,3-Butadiene.
The situation will be evaluated throughout the night.
Three "significant" explosions rattled a TPC plant in Port Neches on Wednesday afternoon. Residents were ordered to evacuate a day before the Thanksgiving holiday.