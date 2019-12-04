Shelter-in-place issued for Port Neches due to wind conditions

article

Port Neches officials are recommending a shelter-in-place again due to current wind conditions and on-going activities at the TPC site.

The shelter-in-place will be in effect until Thursday at 6 a.m.

Officials say there are elevated levels being measured for 1,3-Butadiene.

The situation will be evaluated throughout the night.

Three "significant" explosions rattled a TPC plant in Port Neches on Wednesday afternoon. Residents were ordered to evacuate a day before the Thanksgiving holiday.