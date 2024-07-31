Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Sheila Jackson Lee Community Farewell and Appreciation Service

Published  July 31, 2024 6:05pm CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - The week of remembrance services for late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee continues on Wednesday at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

The longtime representative died earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Community pays final respects to Sheila Jackson Lee

A service for Sheila Jackson Lee was held on Wednesday ahead of her final Celebration of Life on Thursday. Community members say they remember the longtime Congresswoman as someone who "served humanity."

Hundreds of loved ones, leaders and Houston residents have taken part in remembrances for Lee this week.

President Biden visited Houston City Hall for an opportunity to pay his respects.

President Joe Biden pays his respects to Sheila Jackson Lee

President Joe Biden arrived in Houston on Monday to pay his respects following the passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

"Fearless, proud, and bold. May God bless a dear friend and great American. May God bless you, Sheila Jackson Lee," the president wrote in the guestbook.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the Celebration of Life Service for Jackson Lee on Thursday.

FOX 26 will carry Thursday's service on TV, our website and FOX LOCAL.

Sheila Jackson Lee Remembrance Services

Community Memorial Service Celebration for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Community members paid their respects to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee at a community memorial service on Tuesday at God's Grace Community Church in Houston.

Wednesday, July 31

  • Viewing
  • Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue
  • When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Community Farewell & Appreciation Service
  • Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue
  • When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

  • Celebration of Life Service
  • Where: Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road
  • When: Begins at 11 a.m.
  • NOTE: Event is invitation only

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Life and Legacy

FOX 26 Special Report: The Life and Legacy of Sheila Jackson Lee

FOX 26 take a look back at the life and legacy Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee left behind.

Sheila Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York in 1950. 

The daughter of a comic book artist attended Yale University and obtained a law degree from the University of Virginia.

In the late 80s, Jackson Lee was appointed to a municipal judge seat by then-Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire.

However, after receiving that position, Jackson Lee had bigger political aspirations and ran for a seat on the Houston City Council in 1989, which she won.

She later set her sights on the 18th Congressional District in 1994 where she defeated Congressman Craig Washington. 

Lee went on to serve Houston and its residents until her death on July 19, 2024.

She was 74 years old.

Many will remember Jackson Lee for her focus on a progressive agenda, including, but not limited to, social justice, racial issues, LGBTQ rights and immigration. 


 