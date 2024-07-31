LIVE: Sheila Jackson Lee Community Farewell and Appreciation Service

The week of remembrance services for late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee continues on Wednesday at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

The longtime representative died earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hundreds of loved ones, leaders and Houston residents have taken part in remembrances for Lee this week.

President Biden visited Houston City Hall for an opportunity to pay his respects.

"Fearless, proud, and bold. May God bless a dear friend and great American. May God bless you, Sheila Jackson Lee," the president wrote in the guestbook.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the Celebration of Life Service for Jackson Lee on Thursday.

FOX 26 will carry Thursday's service on TV, our website and FOX LOCAL.

Sheila Jackson Lee Remembrance Services

Wednesday, July 31

Viewing

Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Farewell & Appreciation Service

Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue

When: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Celebration of Life Service

Where: Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road

When: Begins at 11 a.m.

NOTE: Event is invitation only

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Life and Legacy

Sheila Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York in 1950.

The daughter of a comic book artist attended Yale University and obtained a law degree from the University of Virginia.

In the late 80s, Jackson Lee was appointed to a municipal judge seat by then-Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire.

However, after receiving that position, Jackson Lee had bigger political aspirations and ran for a seat on the Houston City Council in 1989, which she won.

She later set her sights on the 18th Congressional District in 1994 where she defeated Congressman Craig Washington.

Lee went on to serve Houston and its residents until her death on July 19, 2024.

She was 74 years old.

Many will remember Jackson Lee for her focus on a progressive agenda, including, but not limited to, social justice, racial issues, LGBTQ rights and immigration.



