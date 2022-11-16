Expand / Collapse search

'Complete tragedy': 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

By Linda Williams and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:13PM
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Latest on the family of 5 found dead in their north Phoenix home

PHOENIX - A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.  

Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Phoenix Fire said that crews did find a presence of gas, which made it a bit difficult for first responders to investigate the scene right away and get inside the home. "Southwest Gas crews did, however, determine there was no natural gas reads outside the home from the meter to the street through survey activity," the company said.

Once crews made their way inside, two adults and three kids were found dead with obvious signs of trauma, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz, adding that a suspect isn't believed to be on the loose. It's not clear what led up to the family being killed.

No names were released.

"This scene is a complete tragedy behind us. Not only is this devastating to first responders that had to respond and witness what's inside, but this neighborhood is very close-knit," Soliz remarked.

The investigation is continuing throughout the day and into the night.

"Detectives are going to take their time and ensure that this investigation is thoroughly investigated and looked at," Soliz said. "We need to look at every possible angle, all the evidence, and that's going to take some time."

Community left stunned

"Tremendous family."

That's all a woman tearfully said as she walked to the home where the family of five was found.

Throughout the day, besides police investigators, friends and family arrived to the scene obviously distraught and stunned, as is the entire community.

"Well, I heard it. I thought it was just a rumor. I didn't want to believe it. It's very upsetting and scary. I haven't really processed it," said Arlene Lotstein, a neighbor. "I'm shaking right now."

Watch the full Nov. 16 police news conference:

Phoenix Police detail the death of a family

Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz provided details on a family of five being found dead in their home on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16. First responders first arrived to the home after reports of a gas leak and unresponsive person.

'Complete tragedy': 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

Multiple people dead inside Phoenix home, police say

Phoenix Police held a news conference on Nov. 16 after confirming that several people were found dead inside a home near 7th Avenue and Northern.

Several victims found dead in Phoenix home during hazmat investigation

FOX 10's Linda Williams has the latest after multiple people were found dead inside a home near 7th Avenue and Northern on Wednesday.

More Arizona headlines