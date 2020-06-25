Several inches of rain fall in Houston-area counties

A flash flood watch was in effect for several Houston-area counties Thursday morning as storms dropped several inches of rain in some areas.

The flash flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Waller and Wharton counties.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 10 a.m. for portions of Jackson County, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, and Wharton County.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:45 a.m. for portions of Harris County and Waller County.

THE LATEST: See the forecast and interactive radar on the FOX 26 Weather page

Nearly seven inches of rain fell in western Harris County since midnight.

Street Flooding at Saums Road and Park View Drive on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

High water locations were reported on some roadways:

• IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At IH-610 North Loop - Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Center Lane

• IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At LAUDER RD - 3 Frontage Road Lanes

Fort Bend County:

• FM 1463 / Tamarron

• Mason Rd at Fry Rd

• US 59 NB near FM 2919. Main lanes of 59 are flooded

• Cane Island Parkway between FM 1463 and I-10 is closed

As storms passed through the area in the early morning hours, lightning was blamed for two house fires in west Houston

MORE: Lightning blamed for house fires in west Houston

Scattered downpours are still possible this afternoon through Friday.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS