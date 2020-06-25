Lightning blamed for house fires in west Houston

article

Authorities believe lightning is to blame for house fires in west Houston.

Two townhouses were evacuated in the 8300 block of La Roche due to damage and smoke early Thursday morning.

The resident was in bed when lightning struck around 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters battle a fire at a home on Provident Oaks Lane.

A resident on Provident Oaks Lane in southwest Houston says he was reading in bed when lightning struck his house.

When he went upstairs and found smoke on the upper level of the home.

Firefighters battled smoldering inside the walls for a few hours.

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Waller and Wharton counties until 10 a.m. Thursday. Flash flood watches were issued for these areas throughout the morning.

