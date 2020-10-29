Seven Lakes High School temporarily closed after 43 students test positive for COVID-19

article

Seven Lakes High School will be temporarily closed starting Friday, Oct. 30, after 43 students tested positive for coronavirus.

Katy ISD administrators sent a notice to parents on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Read an excerpt from the letter below:

"In accordance with a Corrective Action Advisement received today from the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department, the District will, effective immediately, temporarily close Seven Lakes High School beginning Friday, October 30 to ensure compliance with the recommended corrective actions. During the temporary campus closure, in-person students will be provided Intermittent School to Home virtual learning through Tuesday, November 3."

Students and staff will report back for in-person learning on Wednesday, November 4, Katy ISD administrators said.

Currently, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of students (in face-to-face learning) at Seven Lakes High School is 1,846. There are 300 staff members on board.

Anyone who believes that they may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 is being advised to monitor their health, review Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) guidance, and contact their personal physician if any symptoms develop.