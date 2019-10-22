Service changes expected during World Series for some METRO routes

article

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, several METRO bus stops are closed due to detours and street closures due to the World Series games. METRO says the stops are impacted on every game day from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. Staff will be on hand to help customers navigate the changes.

Riders should notice closures along Congress and Texas Avenues, as well as La Branch, Preston, Jackson, Crawford and Hamilton Streets. METRO says they will not be servicing five bus stops in those areas. More than two dozen routes, including Park & Ride and local bus, are impacted. Customers will be redirected to a nearby stop.

Customers are urged to monitor METRO's Twitter and Facebook pages for updates.