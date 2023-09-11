Russell Montgomery and his team at Serenity Knives make some of the most beautiful custom blades you will find anywhere.

Montgomery started the company in 2010 in a spare bedroom in his home located in Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood.

He went on to build out a space behind his house and turned it into a workshop and showroom where the public can come to have their knives sharpened, browse through their current inventory (both custom and brand names) or order a one-of-a-kind custom knife.

Serenity Knives is located at 410 Harvard St, Houston, 77007.