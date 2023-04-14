Poverty is rising among senior citizens as many, particularly those on lower fixed incomes, are struggling with high inflation.

But the National Council on Aging says seniors are leaving $30 billion in benefits on the table that could save them up to $5,000 a year. They urge seniors to check available benefits on their free site BenefitsCheckUp.org.

"It prevents you from having to choose whether you eat today, or buy your medicine," said Josh Hodges with the National Council on Aging.

He says many seniors don't know they may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

"There are SNAP benefits we’re familiar with, but many people don’t know that older adults can apply for these benefits and are qualified for them," explained Hodges.

The Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy and Medicare Savings Programs, such as Extra Help, can help people with Medicare to afford prescriptions, premiums, and co-pays.

"Having these extra dollars in your pocket to pay for these medications, many times up to free medications, for the lowest of income individuals," said Hodges.

There are Housing Choice Vouchers and Public Housing Programs.

"There are programs to help older adults stay in their houses, or find housing they can afford," Hodges added.

There is also Supplemental Security Income, which provides cash for basic needs, discounted internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program, and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, for energy bills.

"It really helps pay for gas bills or electric bills," said Hodges.

Older adults can see the benefits available and the qualifications on the BenefitsCheckUp website or call (800) 794-6559.

Texans can also check their benefits through YourTexasBenefits.

Senior Living also offers a list of senior discounts on its website.