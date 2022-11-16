Senate passes resolution congratulating Astros for World Series Win

article

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution congratulating the Houston Astros for their 2022 World Series win.

The resolution was presented by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

The full resolution said:

Whereas, on November 5, 2022, the Houston Astros (referred to in this preamble as the ‘‘Astros’’) defeated the National League Champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, by 4 games to 2 to win the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series in 6 games;

Whereas this victory marks the second Major League Baseball World Series championship for the Astros franchise and their first Major League Baseball World Series championship since 2017;

Whereas, during the 2022 playoffs, the Astros defeated the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners to make their second consecutive Major League Baseball World Series appearance;

Whereas the Astros have won 2 consecutive American League West division titles;

Whereas the Astros exhibited outstanding skill and ability to attain a 106-56 record in the 2022 Major League Base- ball season;

Whereas General Manager of the Astros, James Click, and the front office and the supporting staff of the Astros navigated an exemplary season and made tremendous decisions to assemble the 2022 World Series Champions;

Whereas Manager of the Astros, Dusty Baker, and the coaching staff, clubhouse, and the supporting staff of the Astros managed the 2022 Major League Baseball season, invested in their players, and should be congratulated;

Whereas the Philadelphia Phillies displayed teamwork, competitive spirit, and sportsmanship in the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series as they faced the Astros;

Whereas the entire roster for the Astros of the 2022 season proved to be instrumental in the victory and included —

Bryan Abreu; Jose Altuve; Yordan Alvarez; Alex Bregman; Hunter Brown; Aledmys Diaz; Mauricio Dubon; Luis Garcia; Yuli Gurriel; David Hensley; Cristian Javier; Martin Maldonado; Trey Mancini; Chas McCormick; Lance McCullers Jr.; Rafael Montero; Hector Neris; Jeremy Pena; Ryan Pressly; Will Smith; Ryne Stanek; Kyle Tucker; Jose Urquidy; Framber Valdez; Christian Vazquez; Justin Verlander; Pedro Baez; Brandon Bielak; Ronel Blanco; Michael Brantley; Jason Castro; Yainer Diaz; Niko Goodrum; Taylor Jones; Korey Lee; Seth Martinez; J.J. Matijevic; Phil Maton; Jake Meyers; Parker Mushinski; Jake Odorizzi; Enoli Paredes; Joe Perez; Jose Siri; and Blake Taylor;

Whereas Jeremy Pena was named Most Valuable Player for the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series;

Whereas the Astros have inspired the people of the city of Houston, Harris County, and Texas and Astros fans across the United States;

Whereas the people of the city of Houston, Harris County, and Texas and Astros fans everywhere are—

proud of the Astros organization; thankful for the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of the Astros during the 2022 season; and thankful to the Astros for bringing another World Series victory to the city of Houston; and

Whereas fans of the Astros demonstrated true passion and dedication in supporting their team throughout the 2022 Major League Baseball season: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—