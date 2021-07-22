Selma-style march being planned in an effort to support Texas Democrats

A three-day march in Texas is being planned in hopes to move the voting protection bills in Congress that currently are stalled in the Senate.

Texas Democrats, including former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, are organizing what they call a Selma-style march.

"Bishop Barber and the Poor Peoples Campaign have envisioned a 30-mile march from Georgetown to Austin, Texas, our state capitol. It is much in the same spirit as that Selma Montgomery March that John Lewis led in order to capture the attention of not just our fellow Texans, but of this country," said O’Rourke.

The march is also to support Texas Democrats currently staying in Washington, D.C. trying to block a voting restrictions bill by denying a Republican quorum.

"If they had stayed, they would have been steamrolled by the Republican majority that is trying to tamper with our elections and make it harder for people to vote, especially in urban counties like Harris, especially for Black and brown voters. Those with disabilities, the very young and the very old. The one place where we can fix this and stopped voter suppression at the United States capitol."

The march will begin July 31 at 8 a.m.

