Security increased for North Forest HS graduation after shooting

The Houston Independent School District tells FOX 26 security will be increased for the North Forest High School graduation on Saturday after a shooting took place at the high school on Wednesday.

Fears intensify for families of students as rumors spread that something happening during graduation.

HISD Police say they’ve made one arrest, but are still investigating the incident.

No information has been released on whether that suspect is a student or not.

"I have heard the rumors about what’s going to be going on," said Joshua Geegan, a senior at the school. "Rumors can be true or not, but there have been rumors."

The shooting took place on campus just after the senior class was wrapping up graduation practice.

Geegan was the unfortunate victim. He tells FOX 26, he has mixed emotions about Saturday.

"We haven’t seen each other in a long time, we were just hanging out," said Geegan. "Not thinking that such a tragic situation would happen after graduation practice."

Geegan says he was trying to leave when he heard the shots, and his mind went blank.

Later realizing one of the bullets had grazed his finger. He says he feels blessed it was just his finger that got hit.

"Just a crazy experience," said Geegan. "I can't even explain what was going through my head when it happened."

HISD confirmed with FOX 26 that security will be increased, but had no further comment on their security measures.

Joshua says the school’s principal addressed the senior class over the concerns and rumors.