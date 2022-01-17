Security guard takes down wannabe robber with rifle at Midwest Houston poker room

A man is in custody after he tried to rob a Midwest Houston poker room, but was taken down by a security guard instead.

Houston police officers responded to reports of a robbery in progress with shots fired at the Legends Poker Room located in the 9200 block of Richmond Ave. around 1:11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were expecting multiple people shot, but soon found that no one was injured.

Witnesses reported that a man came into the front door of the poker room armed with a rifle and announced it was a hold up.

The security guard of the business was able to get around the suspect to tackle him.

The two started wrestling for the rifle. During the scuffle, the rifle went off about 10-15 times before the security guard and other people in the poker room were able to detain the suspect.

The security guard was able to take the suspect into custody.

Police say there were around 45 to 50 people inside the business at the time of the incident.