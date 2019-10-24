Security guard killed during armored truck robbery in northwest Houston

article

The F.B.I. has confirmed one person was killed during an armored truck robbery in the 5000 block of Antoine Dr. around 1:40 p.m.

Houston police have confirmed the person killed in this robbery was one of the truck's security guards.

Police immediately called the Houston Fire Department and transported the victim to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say video of the robbery shows three suspects who are described as black males coming from the back of the restaurant and approaching the security guard. One suspect reportedly had a pistol and the other had a rifle.

According to HPD, the victim tried to run away to the driver’s side of the vehicle, but the suspects caught him and shot him. They then grabbed a bag of money and ran back behind the restaurant.

Video shows the suspects in a gold SUV, which was later recovered in the 5100 block of Viking in Harris County.

HPD says the suspects were seen getting into a black Impala in the 5100 block of Viking, and they’re trying to track that vehicle down.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and FBI have joined HPD to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.