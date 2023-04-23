Authorities are looking into who shot a security guard in the leg overnight Sunday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police say the unidentified guard was in a golf cart speaking with residents at the South Oak Apartments on Rampart near Gulfton St. a little after 12:30 a.m.

It's not believed the guard was the intended target, but investigators believe the shooter may have been an unidentified resident who had issues in the past. No witnesses saw the resident with a gun but did see him running to his apartment.

When police went to the apartment, however, the resident was not there.

Meanwhile, the security guard was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made, but an investigation remains underway.