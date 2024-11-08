Section of Sargent Beach closed due to erosion, infrastructure concerns

A section of Sargent Beach has been closed indefinitely due to concerns about erosion and compromised infrastructure, officials say.

West Mooring Dock Park and the Sargent Public Boat Ramp are on federally owned property. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, the closure affects the boat ramp, mooring dock and the access road known as CR 238 or West Revetment Road.

The agency says recent storms caused significant erosion and compromised infrastructure.

"Our shared responsibility to protect life and safety while ensuring the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) is protected are part of our core missions," said Neil Murphy, Galveston District’s public affairs chief, in a news release. "The decision to halt beach access ensures that we are doing our part to keep the community free from harm while we work to address options to improve it and make it safe for public use."

A gate will be installed with signage to prevent unauthorized access. The boat ramp will no longer be accessible by vehicle or vessel traffic, and the public will not be allowed to enter the closed section.

"Residents and visitors are urged to respect the closures for their individual safety and the safety of others," Murphy said.