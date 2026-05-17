The Brief The US Secret Service says multiple card skimming devices were found at Harris County businesses during a two-day operation. Officials say the operation prevented about $14 million being stolen from customers. The operation was done to prevent travelers from being scammed during the World Cup. Authorities shared tips on avoiding skimmers.



A Secret Service operation led to officials finding multiple card skimming devices across Harris County. They're now sharing information with businesses and consumers on how to spot the device.

Secret Service: Houston skimming operation

What we know:

The US Secret Service reported on Friday that they ran a two-day operation with federal, state, and local law enforcement to track down skimming devices in Harris County.

Officials say they visited almost 400 businesses in the county and inspected over 3,100 "point-of-sale terminals, gas pumps and ATMs." Authorities discovered skimmers on 14 card readers.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the businesses where the skimmers were found.

By the numbers:

Skimmers are used to obtain card information from unsuspecting consumers, then the data is put on another card. According to the Secret Service, skimming steals about $1 billion yearly.

It's believed their Houston operation saved about $14.5 million from being stolen.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: How card skimmers steal info, detective explains

Preventing World Cup scams

Big picture view:

The operation is said to be part of a nationwide initiative that the Secret Service is doing. One of the motives behind the initiative was to protect travelers during the FIFA World Cup.

"While we are always striving to protect the public, this operation was conducted ahead of the World Cup to ensure that international visitors are not preyed upon while visiting the United States. Our ongoing collaboration with law enforcement partners is crucial in preventing this type of fraud and protecting those who rely on these financial resources," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Thomas Rizza of the U.S. Secret Service – Houston Field Office.

Click here for more World Cup-related content.

Skimming safety tips

What you can do:

In addition to taking down the card skimmers, authorities shared information with the businesses on how to identify the devices on their card readers.

Here's what the Secret Service wants other people to know:

When using any card reader, "look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched." If you see anything that looks off, don't use the reader. When possible, use "tap-to-pay" technology or use cards with chip technology. No matter whether you use a credit or debit card at a gas station, run it as a credit card so you don't have to put in your PIN.If there's no option, use your hand to hide your PIN in case scammers are recording from pinhole cameras above the keypad. If there's no option, use your hand to hide your PIN in case scammers are recording from pinhole cameras above the keypad. Use ATMs in an indoor location or somewhere that's well lit. Officials say those ATMs are less likely to be targeted. Avoid card readers in tourist areas as they're popular targets