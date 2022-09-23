Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting outside Houston nightclub

article

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Houston nightclub that occurred on Saturday night.

Houston police said Jorge Antonio Cruz, 20, is in custody and charged with capital murder.

According to police, the incident began with an armed robbery outside a nightclub in the 400 block of West Little York.

20-year-old Jordan Cappuchino was killed in the incident.

Cappuchino’s family says he was with his friends leaving the club when some people with guns approached one of his friends and stole an expensive chain from around his neck.

Police say they decided to follow two suspect vehicles, until they ended up at the location on Maybank Drive. That’s where police say two suspects in the two vehicles shot at Cappuchino, striking him.

One other suspect, Daniel Medrano, 20, is also charged with capital murder.

Police said two other suspects remain at large in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.