Second COVID-19 vaccine doses being scheduled at NRG Park

People who received their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the NRG Park community vaccination site will soon be asked to schedule their second dose.

The Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health announced on Tuesday that they are beginning the process.

Houston Health Department

People who provided the Houston Health Department, including its Harris County Area Agency on Aging, a cell phone number during their first dose registration will receive a text message with a scheduling link approximately 48 hours before Pfizer’s 21-day second dose due date.

People who provided a land line phone number and those who do not respond to the text messages will be called.

People who do not hear from the health department approximately 48 hours before the second dose due date should call 832-393-4301.

The department also announced people overdue (28 days or more) for their second dose of Moderna vaccine received at its other vaccine sites (excluding NRG Park) can email HHDCOVID19.CRT@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-5190 to schedule their second dose appointment.

Harris County Public Health

People who received their first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine at NRG Park through Harris County Public Health will receive a phone call or a text/email the day before the second dose due date. People will be able to schedule their second dose either the following day or in the next three consecutive days.

Please remember to bring the vaccine card provided when the first dose was administered and present the QR code upon entry to the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main Street.