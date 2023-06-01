Season's first tropical system could form in Gulf of Mexico today

article

Today is the first day of hurricane season, and right on cue, a small circulation has intensified in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

The low is located about 130 miles south of Panama City, Fla., and is schedule to be investigated by the Hurricane Hunters today.

As of this morning, the National Hurricane Center has placed a 50% chance for development for this system over the next 48 hours, but once we get data from the Hurricane Hunters today, it may be upgraded at any moment.

The system would be named Tropical Depression #1 or Tropical Storm Arlene, and it will not affect Texas.

The main impact would be rain for Florida.

This will be a quickly developing story over the next couple of days, so check back frequently for updates.

