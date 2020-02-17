Expand / Collapse search

Season ticket holder suing the Houston Astros

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

FILE PHOTO: A detail shot of the Houston Astros logo on the tarp on the field during batting practice prior to Game 2 of the ALDS between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. ( Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images )

HOUSTON - A fan is now suing the Houston Astros after their sign-stealing scandal.

Season ticket holder Adam Wallach filed the lawsuit on Friday.

The lawsuit accuses the team of "deceptively overcharging" fans for season tickets.

MORE: Ex-MLB pitcher sues Astros, claims cheating scandal altered career path: report

The lawsuit – aimed at gaining class action status – say that through the cheating scandal, the Astros “secretly put a deficient product on the field.”

Wallach is asking for all season ticket holders to get money to cover the price increases over the last four seasons. He also wants the team to be prohibited from raising season ticket prices for at least two years.

MORE: Astros owner and players apologize for sign-stealing scandal