Season ticket holder suing the Houston Astros

A fan is now suing the Houston Astros after their sign-stealing scandal.

Season ticket holder Adam Wallach filed the lawsuit on Friday.

The lawsuit accuses the team of "deceptively overcharging" fans for season tickets.

The lawsuit – aimed at gaining class action status – say that through the cheating scandal, the Astros “secretly put a deficient product on the field.”

Wallach is asking for all season ticket holders to get money to cover the price increases over the last four seasons. He also wants the team to be prohibited from raising season ticket prices for at least two years.

