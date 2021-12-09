Season of Giving: Houston charities you can donate to during the holidays
HOUSTON - It’s the season of giving and what better way to give, than to local organizations who spend every day thinking of those in need.
Houstonians are arguably well-known for their generosity and hospitality. And there are several charities in Houston that range in focus from children and families, homelessness, and issues surrounding mental health. Our own Isiah Carey even helped co-found a nonprofit organization in 2020 called the Dollie Rose Foundation.
Here’s a list of just some of the many local nonprofits you can give back to during the holiday season.
Children and Families
- Camp H-Town
- DePelchin Children’s Center
- Family to Family Network
- Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM)
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Community Assistance
- Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Dollie Rose Foundation: Co-founded by FOX 26’s own Isiah Carey and Jatin Patel
- Volunteers of America Texas- Houston
Women’s Assistance
- Big Sister Little Sister Mentoring Program
- Daya Inc.
- Houston Area Women’s Center, Inc.
- Restorer of City Streets
- The Women’s Home
Men’s Assistance
Disabilities
Homelessness
- A Shelter for Cancer Families
- Helping Hands Charity
- Project Row Houses
- Star of Hope Mission
- Turning Point Center
LGBTQIA+
- Aids Foundation - Houston
- DignityHouston
- The Diana Foundation
- Iftikhar Community USA
- Montrose Center
- Pride Houston Inc.
Mental Health
- Code Green Campaign: For First Responders
- Mental Health American of Greater Houston
- National Alliance on Mental Illness - Houston
Military
- Changing Hearts and Mind Program (C.H.A.M.P)
- Combined Arms
- Helping a Hero
- Help our Military Endure (H.O.M.E)
Pets & Animals
Religion
- An-Nisa Hope Center
- Interfaith Ministries
- Jewish Family Service Houston
- Olive Branch Muslim Family Services
- Catholic Charities - Houston
Continue to check back on this story as this list will continue to be updated with more nonprofit organizations.