Search underway for missing mother, son last seen in north Houston

Officials need your help finding a missing mother and her 7-year-old son, who were last seen in north Houston.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

According to the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Unit, Samanda (AKA Angelina) Ramos, 39, and her son, Brandon were last seen in the 800 block of E. Rittenhouse St. around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials have described Ms. Ramos as 5'6", around 160 pounds with black eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a blue fedora hat. She is also said by authorities to be "mute and in a wheelchair."

CHECK OUT OUR FOX 26 SERIES: THE MISSING

Her son, Brandon, meanwhile has been described as 4 feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, but it's unclear what clothing he was wearing before he went missing.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're urged to call the Houston PD's Missing Person's Desk at 832-394-1840 or HPD at 713-884-3131.