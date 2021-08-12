Brief pursuit with deputies in Chambers Co. ends with man hit after exchanging gunfire with officers

article

A man was airlifted to a hospital Thursday after he was shot during a gunfight with law enforcement officers in Chambers County.

Details are limited as it's an active situation, but according to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, officials with Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constables were called out to the 8500 block of Neymar Ln. That's where a deputy constable was called for service but was shot at by an unidentified man. Shortly afterward, the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.

Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said for a while, "the deputy [was] unable to exit" and because the shooter was armed, deployed the SWAT team. Fortunately, officers were able to safely get the deputy out of the situation and another person from the home.

However, the Sheriff said the suspect drove off from the location and was heading towards Chambers County but crashed out. Investigators said the suspect continued shooting at responding officers.

After a brief exchange of gunfire between Sheriff Gonzalez said the man was hit but suffered minor injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital but no word was given on the charges he may be facing.

