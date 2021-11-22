Search continues for young girl last seen two years ago in Georgia

article

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs your help locating 16-year-old Yoselin Tiul.



Yoselin was last seen two years ago in Lawrenceville, Georgia when she was 14-years-old.

According to the alert, Yoselin may be in the company of an adult male.



Yoselin is described as a Hispanic female, 4’10" tall, and 115 pounds.

Authorities say she may use the alias name Esmeralda Caal or Reyna Caal.



Yoselin may be in Lawrenceville or Atlanta, Georgia, or in Houston or McAllen, Texas. She could have also returned to Guatemala where she has family members.



If you have any information, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5700.