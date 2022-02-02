Sealy ISD implementing early release Thursday due to expected winter weather

article

The Sealy Independent School District has announced they will be releasing students early on Thursday, February 3 due to the approaching winter weather.

Sealy ISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Chris Summers said schools will be releasing high school students at 11:45 a.m., junior high students will be released at 11:50 a.m., and elementary schools will be released at 12:15 p.m.

Summers said the release is "due to the potential for dangerous road and weather conditions."

The FOX 26 Weather Team is continuing to monitor the latest with the winter storm. Click here for the latest.

Advertisement

You can also stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 26 Weather and FOX 26 News App for your mobile device. Click here to download.