Seabrook crime: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman to death in her apartment earlier this month

The Seabrook Police Chief has confirmed that Dawayland Earnest Hurst has been arrested.

He was wanted for stabbing a woman to death earlier this month.

She was found dead inside her apartment in Seabrook.

Hurst is charged with murder.

Authorities have not yet said where he was arrested.

