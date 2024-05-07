Goodrich ISD will be closed on Wednesday, May 8 due to continued flooding

Goodrich ISD announced it will be closed on Wednesday due to the impact remaining from heavy flooding.

With the mandatory evacuation order still in place and flooding still impacting students and families, Goodrich ISD decided to close operations on Wednesday, May, 8.

The school district has been closed for nearly the past week due to high-water caused by rain.

No other school districts have announced they will be closed at this time.