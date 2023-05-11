School bus crash in Seabrook injures elementary students; according to Clear Creek ISD

A Clear Creek ISD school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

According to Clear Creek ISD officials, several students from Bay Elementary were injured after the bus they were riding was involved in a crash. The crash happened at about 3:50 PM on state Highway 146 near Meyer Avenue.

Communications Director for Clear Creek ISD, Elaina Polsen, confirmed there were several students injured. Four of those students were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 maroon Chevy pickup truck traveling southbound on SH 146 failed to stop at the traffic signal striking the bus.

The driver of the truck and three passengers of the truck have been transported to the hospital.