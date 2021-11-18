Scheduled detonations from Pasadena bomb squad exercise may be heard Thursday

If you hear a boom in Pasadena on Thursday, here’s why.

The Pasadena Police Department Bomb Squad is conducting a bomb exercise at the Pasadena Police Range beginning in the morning and into the early afternoon.

Pasadena PD says the exercise, which will consist of 11 detonations, will occur from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The police department says surrounding residents and businesses may hear the detonations.

The range is located at 6600 Genoa-Red Bluff.

