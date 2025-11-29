Driver killed in southwest Houston crash involving Amazon truck, officials say

The Brief The crash happened on the SH-288 feeder road by South Sam Houston Parkway West. The Amazon driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the victim's vehicle. No charges have been filed at this time.



An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an Amazon vehicle in southwest Houston on Friday night.

Houston crash involving Amazon truck

What we know:

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday at the SH-288 feeder road at South Sam Houston Parkway West.

According to an investigator at the scene, footage showed the Amazon vehicle running a red light before crashing into a sedan. The driver of the sedan allegedly wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the sedan driver deceased. The investigator described the victim as a Black man, possibly in his late 20s to early 30s.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

According to the investigator, the Amazon driver claimed he had a yellow light before the crash, but the truck's dash camera footage showed the driver having a red light at the time.

Authorities say it's possible that the Amazon driver was "blinded" by another set of traffic lights nearby that were green at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.