Santa Fe man sentenced to 25 years in prison for abuse of 4, 5-year-old girls

The Brief A Santa Fe man, Christopher Herod, 48, received a 25-year prison sentence for continuously sexually abusing two young girls. The abuse began in 2010 when the victims were 4 and 5, occurring at their home when their mother was absent. Herod was found guilty by a jury Thursday, then agreed to the sentence and waived appeal, providing justice for the victims.



A Santa Fe man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of two young girls.

Sexual abuse sentence

Christopher Herod (Source: Galveston County)

Starting in 2010, Christopher Herod sexually abused two girls starting when they were 4 and 5 years of age.

Eventually, one of the victims told her mother's fiancé about the abuse. Shortly after, the second victim came forward with a similar story.

An investigation by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office discovered that Herod would assault the children inside their home when their mother was not present.

On Thursday, a jury found Herod, now 48, guilty.

After the conviction, Herod agreed to a 25-year prison sentence and waived any appeal.

What they're saying:

"I’m happiest for the victims. After all these years, they can now move forward to the next chapter in their lives knowing that they received some form of justice for the horrible things they endured," said prosecutor Whitaker Chisam.