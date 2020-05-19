Santa Fe High School virtual tributes mark two years since mass shooting

Virtual tributes were shared throughout the day to honor those lost and injured two years ago in the Santa Fe High School mass shooting.

This small community still grieves as they wait for justice for the eight students and two teachers killed on May 18, 2018.

The admitted shooter is being held in the maximum security unit at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, where he is undergoing treatment to restore competency to stand trial. Family members still wait for answers that may never come.

The people of Santa Fe encourage each other to stay strong and to persevere by working together.

