Santa Fe High School Shooting Civil Trial: Jury expected to be selected by Wednesday afternoon

A jury is expected to be selected in the Santa Fe High School shooting civil trial by Wednesday, according to Galveston County Court Number 3 Judge Jack Ewing.

Officials said 115 potential jurors have been questioned with the goal of selecting 12 jurors and two alternates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: First day of Santa Fe High School shooting civil trial begins

As of Tuesday, while a jury hasn't been selected, 16 people had been dismissed.

In the case, the parents of the Santa Fe High School shooting suspect, Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, are being sued by a number of parents and spouses of victims, along with victims themselves.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

We're told that most of the plaintiffs showed up in court Tuesday to introduce themselves to potential jurors.

All potential jurors will return on Wednesday morning to continue the process with hopes of starting opening arguments after lunch.