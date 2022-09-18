Santa Fe boy dies after battling brain cancer, community talks about his impact

Wylie Cino, a 4-year-old boy from the Santa Fe area, has died after battling brain cancer. The family announced his death via Facebook Saturday.

Wylie was diagnosed with a brainstem glioma, an aggressive-grade tumor, and was only given weeks to live.

FOX 26 was in Santa Fe in July when members of the community rallied to throw a parade for the brave little boy.

More than 600 cars from the Greater Houston area participated. Tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to his family to help with the cost of medical care, hospice, medicines, and funeral arrangements.

Wylie is survived by his parents and three older siblings. Funeral arrangements are being arranged for next weekend.