Ashford Santa Cruz Apartments fire in Klein damages several units

Two dozen units and more than 80 residents were impacted by a fire at the Ashford Santa Cruz Apartments in Klein on Sunday morning, officials say.

The fire was reported by multiple callers shortly after 4 a.m. at 15915 Kuykendahl Road at FM 1960.

According to the Klein Fire Department, they arrived to find a portion of the complex heavily involved in the fire.

Firefighters started going door to door to get residents out while others battled the blaze. Shortly before 5 a.m., officials say part of the double roof collapsed.

Officials say winds of 12 mph created a challenge. Most of the fire was knocked down by 5:20 a.m., KFD says.

No injuries were reported.

Deputy Chief S Kramer, PIO J Lomas

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office reported that 24 units and 80 to 100 residents were impacted by the fire, KFD says. The Red Cross is assisting the affected families.

Multiple fire departments and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the fire.