You better watch out! Santa Claus is coming to town, so keep your ears peeled if you want to see him.

Bellaire Fire and Police Departments are keeping the holiday spirit going for families with Santa Sightings. Santa will be driving through neighborhoods in the Bellaire area in his big red sleigh…that might look like a fire truck.

Get a glimpse of the jolly Saint Nick along with his bright lights and sirens before Christmas.

Santa Sightings will be in these neighborhoods on the following days from 6 to 8:30 p.m.:

Dec. 12 - South of Bellaire Blvd. and East of 610

Dec. 13 - South of Bellaire Blvd. and West of 610

Dec. 14 - North of Bellaire Blvd. and West of 610

Dec. 15 - North of Bellaire Blvd. and East of 610

Dec. 16 - South of Bellaire Blvd. and West of South Rice Avenue

For more information on Santa Sightings, click here.