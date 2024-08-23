Houston man charged with murder, attempted to hit wife with vehicle; kills bystander instead

Sanden James George has been charged with murder and assault of a family member in Harris County after hitting and killing a woman with a car.

The 35-year-old allegedly got into a physically got into an altercation with his wife, 24, in the 2300 block of San Jacinto Street on Sunday around 3 a.m. and tried to intentionally hit her with his vehicle.

Sanden James George

Officials report George's car hit another woman, 41, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He left the area before police arrived.

Witnesses told HPD officers the driver, now identified as George, went northbound toward the downtown area before he was detained in the 1200 block of Jefferson.

The initial woman was not seriously injured, according to reports.

George appeared in court on Friday and his total bond was set at $600,000. He was booked in Harris County Jail.