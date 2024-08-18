Houston crime: Man attempts to hit wife other with vehicle after fight; hits, kills bystander instead

An investigation is underway after a deadly incident in Houston early Sunday morning.

Officials said officers were patrolling in the 2400 block of San Jacinto when they thought they heard gunshots in the ar, but discovered a pedestrian was struck on the sidewalk.

Police stated that witnesses told officers the driver was fleeing northbound toward the downtown area before being detained in the 1200 block of Jefferson.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was some sort of domestic violence occurring inside an area nightclub, but security staff broke it up, police stated.

When the driver left the nightclub, police said he started to drive around, struck multiple vehicles and intentionally tried to strike his significant other with the vehicle. However, he missed and struck a bystander instead.

The victim, who was a woman and a manager of one of the nightclubs in the area, was headed home, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Authorities stated this case may be investigated as a murder charge due to the suspect's intent.

No other details were released.