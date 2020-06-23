San Jose police looking for woman who they say purposely coughed on 1-year-old

San Jose police are looking for a woman they say purposely coughed on a 1-year-old inside a frozen yogurt shop - an act that was captured on surveillance video.

Police said that the woman was standing in line at Yogurtland, located at 5638 Cottle Road in San Jose, about 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Another woman and her young child in a stroller were ahead of them.

The woman, who eventually coughed, was mad at the woman in front of her for not social distancing, police said, so she took off her face mask, got close to the baby's face and coughed two or three times.

She then left the store.

Video inside the shop showed her to be a white woman in her 60s. She was last seen wearing a gray bandana, glasses, a long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.

Because there is a coronavirus pandemic, police are considering the woman a suspect of assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.

