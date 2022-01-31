Sample more than 100 unique seltzers on a golf course when Seltzerland comes to Houston

Picture more than 100 different seltzers along the golf course as you enjoy the day sampling them all. Welcome to Selzerland.

The idea started in Austin during the pandemic in 2020. It’s a one-of-a-kind immersive experience spending the day tasting more than 100 unique hard seltzers from all over.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Although there will be no golf available during the event, ticketing will work similarly to a tee time at a golf course. Attendees will pick a time slot between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will take about 2 to 2 1/2 hours to make your way through the golf course. The best part? Your ticket includes all the seltzer samples.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

