US sailor identified after being ‘lost overboard’ from USS Mason in Red Sea

article

The U.S. Navy identified a sailor who was "lost overboard" from the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason while deployed in the Red Sea.

The sailor, Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, went overboard on March 20, Navy officials said in a statement on Saturday .

Aregbesola, a 34-year-old from Miramar, Florida, died "as a result of a non-combat related incident," a separate statement from the Department of Defense said.

The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Pearl Harbor survivor Richard Higgins, one of few remaining, dies at 102

Aregbesola was assigned to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74. He joined the Navy in July 2020 and reported to HSM-74 in December of that year.

"Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor," Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer, said in a statement. "His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team."

"He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family," Kohut added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.