Early voting locations, times, races for Houston-area runoff elections

Early voting is underway for several mayoral and city council runoff elections in Houston-area counties.

Election Day is December 12 for Harris, Fort Bend and Chambers counties. December 15 is Election Day for Galveston, Brazoria, Montgomery and Brazos counties.

Runoff mayoral races include the cities of Galveston, Missouri City, Stafford, Dickinson and Nassau Bay.

Find a county-by-county list of races, early voting polling locations and hours:

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Election Day is December 15.

Freeport City Council Ward A

Larry McDonald

Jeff Pena

Early voting Freeport location: Freeport Library - 410 Brazosport Blvd

Polling hours:

Monday – Friday November 30 - December 4 8 AM – 5 PM

Saturday, December 5 7 AM – 7 PM

Monday – Wednesday, December 7-9 8 AM – 5 PM

Thursday- Friday December 10-11 7 AM – 7 PM

PEARLAND RACES

Pearland City Council Position 3

Lewis Barnes

Alex Kamkar

Pearland City Council Position 7

Mashunda Ivery

Woody Owens

Early Voting Pearland Locations:

Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Dr.

Westside Event Center, 2150 Countryplace Pkwy

Pearland Westside Library, 2803 Business Center Dr #101

Polling Hours

Monday – Friday, November 30-December 4 8 AM – 5 PM

Saturday, December 5 7 AM – 7 PM

Monday – Wednesday, December 7-9 8 AM – 5 PM

Thursday – Friday, December 10-11 7AM – 7 PM

Additional voting information https://www.brazoriacountyclerk.net/departments/elections

BRAZOS COUNTY

Election Day is December 15.

College Station City Council Place 5

Craig Regan

John Nichols

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility

1603 Graham Rd, College Station, TX 77845

POLLING HOURS

Monday – Friday, November 30th – December 4th, 8:00am – 5:00pm

Monday- Friday, December 7th – 11th 8:00am – 5:00pm

More election information www.brazosvotes.org

CHAMBERS COUNTY

Election Day is December 12.

RACES

City of Baytown – Council District 4

Thomas Parent

Jacob Powell

City of Baytown – Council District 6

Mike Lester

Susan Cummings

EARLY VOTING LOCATION

Cedar Bayou Branch

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6 Courtroom

Cedar Bayou Community Building 7711

Hwy. 146, Baytown, TX 77520

POLLING HOURS

Monday – Friday, November 30 – December 4, 8am-4:30pm

Monday- Tuesday, December 7- 8 7am-7pm

FORT BEND COUNTY

Missouri City and Stafford Runoff Election

Early Voting Nov. 30 – December 8

Election Day Saturday, December 12

RACES

Missouri City Mayor

Robin J. Elackatt

Yolanda Ford

Missouri City Councilmember At-Large Position 2

Chris Preston

Lynn Clouser

Stafford Mayor

Arthur “AJ” Honore

Cecil Willis

POLLING LOCATIONS

Missouri City Community Center 1522 Texas Parkway , Missouri City, TX

Quail Valley Fund Office 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln, Missouri City, TX

Stafford City Hall 2610 S Main St, Stafford, TX

HOURS

Monday – Saturday Nov. 30 – December 5 8AM – 5PM

Closed Sunday December 6

Monday – Tuesday December 7 & 8 7AM – 7PM

More voting information www.fortbendvotes.com

GALVESTON COUNTY

Election Day on December 15.

Early voting from Nov. 30 – December 9

RACES

City of Galveston – Mayor

Roger “Bo” Quiroga

Craig Brown

Galveston City Council – District 3

Frank Thomas Maceo

David Collins

Galveston City Council- District 5

Beau Rawlins

John Paul Listowski

League City Council – Position 4

Rachel McAdam

John. P. Bowen

League City Council – Position 5

Wes Chorn

Justin A. Hicks

Dickinson – Mayor

Sean Skipworth

Jennifer Lawrence

Dickinson City Council Position 2

Jessie Brantley

Scott Shrader

POLLING LOCATIONS

Bacliff VFD - 600 Grand Ave., Bacliff, TX

MUD 12 Building - 2929 Highway 6. Bayou Vista, TX

Clear Lake Shores (Clubhouse) - 1006 S. Shore Drive, Clear Lake Shores, TX

Joe Faggard Community Center - 1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach, TX

Dickinson Community Center - 2714 Highway 3. Dickinson, TX

IBC Bank (Conference Room) - 2301 FM 646 W., Dickinson, TX

First Baptist Church of Friendswood (Gymnasium) - 202 E Heritage Drive, Friendswood, TX

Jacob White Building - 2000 West Parkwood, Friendswood, TX

Old Friendswood Jr. High (Admin. Building) - 402 Laurel, Friendswood, TX

Galveston County Courthouse (Commissioner’s Court) - 722 Moody, Galveston, TX

Galveston County Justice Center (1st floor vending area) - 600 59th Street, Galveston, TX

GISD Admin. Building (Council Chambers) - 3904 Ave. T, Galveston, TX

Moody Methodist Church (Welcome Center) - 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX

High Island ISD (Gym building, foyer) - 2113 6th Street, High Island, TX

Hitchcock City Hall - 7423 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX

Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church (Foyer) - 6333 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX

Seaside Baptist Church - 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach, TX

Kemah Community Center - 800 Harris, Kemah, TX

La Marque Community Room - 1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque, TX

The Blue Building - 44 Park Avenue, Suite 200, League City, TX

COM North Campus - 200 Parker Court. League City, TX

Creekside Intermediate - 4320 West Main Street, League City, TX

League City Recreation Room - 450 West Walker, League City, TX

North County Annex (Room 142) - 174 Calder Road, League City, TX

Public Works Operation Center - 1701 W. League City Parkway, League City, TX

The Watershed - 1751 East League City Parkway, League City, TX

Santa Fe ISD Museum - 13304 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX

West County Building (Courtroom) - 11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX

Carver Community Center - 6415 Park Ave. , Texas City, TX

COM Main Campus - 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City, TX

Nessler Community Center (Wings of Heritage Room) - 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City, TX

POLLING HOURS

Monday – Saturday, November 30 – December 5 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 6 1:00PM – 4:00PM

Monday – Wednesday, December 7 – 9 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Additional voting information www.galvestonvotes.org

HARRIS COUNTY

Runoff Election Saturday, December 12

Early Voting Nov- 30 – Dec. 8

RACES

HOUSTON – City Council District B

Cynthia Bailey

Tarsha Jackson

City of Baytown – Council District 4

Thomas Parent

Jacob Powell

City of Baytown – Council District 6

Mike Lester

Susan Cummings

Humble City Council Place 4

Arliss Ann Bentley

Paula Settle

City of La Porte – Council District 6

Gary Rohr

Robbie McLarrin

City of Nassau Bay- Mayor

Bob Warters

Ashley Graves

POLLING LOCATIONS

There are 14 locations including three drive-thrus.

Acres Homes Multi Service Center – Auditorium and Drive thru location, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091

County Attorney Conference Center – Conference Room 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Green House International Church – Church 200 West Greens Road, Houston, TX 77067 Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center – Auditorium 11901 West Hardy Road, Houston, TX 77076

Houston Food Bank – Community Room 535 Portwall St, Houston, TX 77029

Kashmere MultiService Center – Auditorium 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026

La Porte City Hall – Council Chambers 604 West Fairmont Parkway, La Porte, TX 77571

Lee College Cen for Workforce and Comm Dev Bldg – Phyllis Davis Room and Drive thru location 909 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520

Nassau Bay Council Chamber – Council Chambers 1800 Space Park Drive No 200, Nassau Bay, TX 77058

Northeast Multi Service Center – Auditorium and Drive thru location 9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016 Octavia Fields Branch Library – Houston Avenue 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77338

POLLING HOURS

Monday – Saturday, November 30th - December 5th 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 6th 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Monday- Tuesday December 7th – December 8th 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

More information www.harrisvotes.org

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Election Day is December 15

Conroe City Council Place 5

Kelley Inman

Marsha Porter

POLLING LOCATIONS

Lee G. Alworth Building (First Floor) 207 West Phillips Street, Conroe 77301

April Sound Church (Fellowship Hall) 67 1/2 April Wind Drive South, Montgomery 77356

POLLING HOURS

Monday, November 30 - Friday, December 4 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday, December 7 - 9 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday – Friday December 10 - 11 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Additional election information http://elections.mctx.org/