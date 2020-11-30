Early voting locations, times, races for Houston-area runoff elections
Early voting is underway for several mayoral and city council runoff elections in Houston-area counties.
Election Day is December 12 for Harris, Fort Bend and Chambers counties. December 15 is Election Day for Galveston, Brazoria, Montgomery and Brazos counties.
Runoff mayoral races include the cities of Galveston, Missouri City, Stafford, Dickinson and Nassau Bay.
Find a county-by-county list of races, early voting polling locations and hours:
BRAZORIA COUNTY
Election Day is December 15.
Freeport City Council Ward A
Larry McDonald
Jeff Pena
Early voting Freeport location: Freeport Library - 410 Brazosport Blvd
Polling hours:
Monday – Friday November 30 - December 4 8 AM – 5 PM
Saturday, December 5 7 AM – 7 PM
Monday – Wednesday, December 7-9 8 AM – 5 PM
Thursday- Friday December 10-11 7 AM – 7 PM
PEARLAND RACES
Pearland City Council Position 3
Lewis Barnes
Alex Kamkar
Pearland City Council Position 7
Mashunda Ivery
Woody Owens
Early Voting Pearland Locations:
Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Dr.
Westside Event Center, 2150 Countryplace Pkwy
Pearland Westside Library, 2803 Business Center Dr #101
Polling Hours
Monday – Friday, November 30-December 4 8 AM – 5 PM
Saturday, December 5 7 AM – 7 PM
Monday – Wednesday, December 7-9 8 AM – 5 PM
Thursday – Friday, December 10-11 7AM – 7 PM
Additional voting information https://www.brazoriacountyclerk.net/departments/elections
BRAZOS COUNTY
Election Day is December 15.
College Station City Council Place 5
Craig Regan
John Nichols
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
1603 Graham Rd, College Station, TX 77845
POLLING HOURS
Monday – Friday, November 30th – December 4th, 8:00am – 5:00pm
Monday- Friday, December 7th – 11th 8:00am – 5:00pm
More election information www.brazosvotes.org
CHAMBERS COUNTY
Election Day is December 12.
RACES
City of Baytown – Council District 4
Thomas Parent
Jacob Powell
City of Baytown – Council District 6
Mike Lester
Susan Cummings
EARLY VOTING LOCATION
Cedar Bayou Branch
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6 Courtroom
Cedar Bayou Community Building 7711
Hwy. 146, Baytown, TX 77520
POLLING HOURS
Monday – Friday, November 30 – December 4, 8am-4:30pm
Monday- Tuesday, December 7- 8 7am-7pm
FORT BEND COUNTY
Missouri City and Stafford Runoff Election
Early Voting Nov. 30 – December 8
Election Day Saturday, December 12
RACES
Missouri City Mayor
Robin J. Elackatt
Yolanda Ford
Missouri City Councilmember At-Large Position 2
Chris Preston
Lynn Clouser
Stafford Mayor
Arthur “AJ” Honore
Cecil Willis
POLLING LOCATIONS
Missouri City Community Center 1522 Texas Parkway , Missouri City, TX
Quail Valley Fund Office 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln, Missouri City, TX
Stafford City Hall 2610 S Main St, Stafford, TX
HOURS
Monday – Saturday Nov. 30 – December 5 8AM – 5PM
Closed Sunday December 6
Monday – Tuesday December 7 & 8 7AM – 7PM
More voting information www.fortbendvotes.com
GALVESTON COUNTY
Election Day on December 15.
Early voting from Nov. 30 – December 9
RACES
City of Galveston – Mayor
Roger “Bo” Quiroga
Craig Brown
Galveston City Council – District 3
Frank Thomas Maceo
David Collins
Galveston City Council- District 5
Beau Rawlins
John Paul Listowski
League City Council – Position 4
Rachel McAdam
John. P. Bowen
League City Council – Position 5
Wes Chorn
Justin A. Hicks
Dickinson – Mayor
Sean Skipworth
Jennifer Lawrence
Dickinson City Council Position 2
Jessie Brantley
Scott Shrader
POLLING LOCATIONS
Bacliff VFD - 600 Grand Ave., Bacliff, TX
MUD 12 Building - 2929 Highway 6. Bayou Vista, TX
Clear Lake Shores (Clubhouse) - 1006 S. Shore Drive, Clear Lake Shores, TX
Joe Faggard Community Center - 1750 Highway 87, Crystal Beach, TX
Dickinson Community Center - 2714 Highway 3. Dickinson, TX
IBC Bank (Conference Room) - 2301 FM 646 W., Dickinson, TX
First Baptist Church of Friendswood (Gymnasium) - 202 E Heritage Drive, Friendswood, TX
Jacob White Building - 2000 West Parkwood, Friendswood, TX
Old Friendswood Jr. High (Admin. Building) - 402 Laurel, Friendswood, TX
Galveston County Courthouse (Commissioner’s Court) - 722 Moody, Galveston, TX
Galveston County Justice Center (1st floor vending area) - 600 59th Street, Galveston, TX
GISD Admin. Building (Council Chambers) - 3904 Ave. T, Galveston, TX
Moody Methodist Church (Welcome Center) - 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX
High Island ISD (Gym building, foyer) - 2113 6th Street, High Island, TX
Hitchcock City Hall - 7423 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church (Foyer) - 6333 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
Seaside Baptist Church - 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach, TX
Kemah Community Center - 800 Harris, Kemah, TX
La Marque Community Room - 1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque, TX
The Blue Building - 44 Park Avenue, Suite 200, League City, TX
COM North Campus - 200 Parker Court. League City, TX
Creekside Intermediate - 4320 West Main Street, League City, TX
League City Recreation Room - 450 West Walker, League City, TX
North County Annex (Room 142) - 174 Calder Road, League City, TX
Public Works Operation Center - 1701 W. League City Parkway, League City, TX
The Watershed - 1751 East League City Parkway, League City, TX
Santa Fe ISD Museum - 13304 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX
West County Building (Courtroom) - 11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX
Carver Community Center - 6415 Park Ave. , Texas City, TX
COM Main Campus - 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City, TX
Nessler Community Center (Wings of Heritage Room) - 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City, TX
POLLING HOURS
Monday – Saturday, November 30 – December 5 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday, December 6 1:00PM – 4:00PM
Monday – Wednesday, December 7 – 9 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Additional voting information www.galvestonvotes.org
HARRIS COUNTY
Runoff Election Saturday, December 12
Early Voting Nov- 30 – Dec. 8
RACES
HOUSTON – City Council District B
Cynthia Bailey
Tarsha Jackson
City of Baytown – Council District 4
Thomas Parent
Jacob Powell
City of Baytown – Council District 6
Mike Lester
Susan Cummings
Humble City Council Place 4
Arliss Ann Bentley
Paula Settle
City of La Porte – Council District 6
Gary Rohr
Robbie McLarrin
City of Nassau Bay- Mayor
Bob Warters
Ashley Graves
POLLING LOCATIONS
There are 14 locations including three drive-thrus.
Acres Homes Multi Service Center – Auditorium and Drive thru location, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091
County Attorney Conference Center – Conference Room 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
Green House International Church – Church 200 West Greens Road, Houston, TX 77067 Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center – Auditorium 11901 West Hardy Road, Houston, TX 77076
Houston Food Bank – Community Room 535 Portwall St, Houston, TX 77029
Kashmere MultiService Center – Auditorium 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026
La Porte City Hall – Council Chambers 604 West Fairmont Parkway, La Porte, TX 77571
Lee College Cen for Workforce and Comm Dev Bldg – Phyllis Davis Room and Drive thru location 909 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520
Nassau Bay Council Chamber – Council Chambers 1800 Space Park Drive No 200, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Northeast Multi Service Center – Auditorium and Drive thru location 9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016 Octavia Fields Branch Library – Houston Avenue 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77338
POLLING HOURS
Monday – Saturday, November 30th - December 5th 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sunday, December 6th 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday- Tuesday December 7th – December 8th 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
More information www.harrisvotes.org
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Election Day is December 15
Conroe City Council Place 5
Kelley Inman
Marsha Porter
POLLING LOCATIONS
Lee G. Alworth Building (First Floor) 207 West Phillips Street, Conroe 77301
April Sound Church (Fellowship Hall) 67 1/2 April Wind Drive South, Montgomery 77356
POLLING HOURS
Monday, November 30 - Friday, December 4 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday – Wednesday, December 7 - 9 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – Friday December 10 - 11 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Additional election information http://elections.mctx.org/