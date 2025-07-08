Rook Boulevard police shooting: Suspect dead, allegedly assaulted woman

The Brief A suspect is dead after being shot by Houston police officers who were called to an assault at an apartment complex. Houston Police Sergeant Terrell said the suspect was running towards him and did not comply with commands, so fearing for his life, he shot his weapon and hit the suspect at least once. The shooting is being investigated, as is protocol, by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.



An officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Houston Police Department after a suspect was shot and killed, the department reported.

Deadly police shooting on Rook Boulevard

What we know:

Houston police detectives say officers were called to an apartment complex at 7035 Bellfort Street for an assault. A suspect, armed with a weapon, had forced entry into a woman's apartment and physically assaulted her.

The suspect was found in the area by officers who tried to make contact with him, but he ran in an attempt to get away, authorities say. While he was running, the suspect fell and grabbed what officers thought was a gun from his waistband.

According to HPD, Sergeant E. Terrell saw the armed suspect running towards him with officers chasing him while he responded to a separate call at a residence nearby.

Sgt. Terrell gave the suspect commands to stop, but he did not comply. As the suspect continued to approach, the sergeant reportedly feared for his life and shot his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Sergeant Terrell was sworn in as an officer in June 2012 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

The shooting is being investigated, as is protocol, by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

The condition of the assault victim is unknown. Investigators also have not reported the connection between the suspect and the assault victim.