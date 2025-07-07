2 dead, 2 injured after hitting parked Amazon delivery truck in Houston
HOUSTON - A crash involving a parked Amazon delivery truck resulted in two deaths and two hospitalizations in Houston on Monday.
What we know:
According to Houston PD, the crash happened in the 4400 block of Bennington Drive in northeast Houston.
They say a silver Infiniti was driving west, possibly at a high rate of speed, while the Amazon delivery truck was parked in the eastbound lane as the driver brought packages to a nearby house.
The Infiniti crossed into the wrong lane, police said, and hit the delivery truck head on. One of the passengers of the Infiniti was ejected; they and the driver of the car were killed in the crash. Two other passengers of the Infiniti were taken to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The conditions of the hospitalized passengers are unknown.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Houston Police Department.