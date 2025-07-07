Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 2 injured after hitting parked Amazon delivery truck in Houston

By
Published  July 7, 2025 7:41pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Bennington Drive double-fatal

The Brief

    • Two people were killed and two others hospitalized in a head-on collision involving an Amazon delivery truck and a car in northeast Houston.
    • The car, reportedly traveling at high speed, crossed into the wrong lane and struck the parked Amazon truck.
    • The identities of those involved and the conditions of the hospitalized passengers have not yet been released.

HOUSTON - A crash involving a parked Amazon delivery truck resulted in two deaths and two hospitalizations in Houston on Monday.

Fatal crash with Amazon truck

What we know:

According to Houston PD, the crash happened in the 4400 block of Bennington Drive in northeast Houston.

They say a silver Infiniti was driving west, possibly at a high rate of speed, while the Amazon delivery truck was parked in the eastbound lane as the driver brought packages to a nearby house. 

The Infiniti crossed into the wrong lane, police said, and hit the delivery truck head on. One of the passengers of the Infiniti was ejected; they and the driver of the car were killed in the crash. Two other passengers of the Infiniti were taken to a nearby hospital. 

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released. 

The conditions of the hospitalized passengers are unknown. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Houston Police Department. 

HoustonCrime and Public Safety