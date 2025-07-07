2 dead, 2 injured after hitting parked Amazon delivery truck in Houston

article

The Brief Two people were killed and two others hospitalized in a head-on collision involving an Amazon delivery truck and a car in northeast Houston. The car, reportedly traveling at high speed, crossed into the wrong lane and struck the parked Amazon truck. The identities of those involved and the conditions of the hospitalized passengers have not yet been released.



A crash involving a parked Amazon delivery truck resulted in two deaths and two hospitalizations in Houston on Monday.

Fatal crash with Amazon truck

What we know:

According to Houston PD, the crash happened in the 4400 block of Bennington Drive in northeast Houston.

They say a silver Infiniti was driving west, possibly at a high rate of speed, while the Amazon delivery truck was parked in the eastbound lane as the driver brought packages to a nearby house.

The Infiniti crossed into the wrong lane, police said, and hit the delivery truck head on. One of the passengers of the Infiniti was ejected; they and the driver of the car were killed in the crash. Two other passengers of the Infiniti were taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The conditions of the hospitalized passengers are unknown.