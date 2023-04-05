The severe weather is putting a damper on people's plans and Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown announced it will be postponing its own scheduled event because of it.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, located in the Galleria area, gives viewers an immersive outdoor cinema experience with select films, and recently opened up a second screen for newly released films!

They were also expected to premiere the highly-anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie and before the screening, fans were going to be given an opportunity to participate in a tournament to play Mario Kart as well as the Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe video game.

However, because of the severe weather, organizers were forced to cancel the event.

"We apologize that due to the rain, we must cancel the screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at our Uptown Rooftop tonight," Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown said in an email. "Your tickets are now valid for a refund or a direct transfer to any available screening."

Guests who were hoping to take in all the fun are still able to transfer those tickets to another screening, as the film will still be available for screening until April 18.

To make a transfer request and learn more about Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, visit their website.