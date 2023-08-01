Rooftop Cinema Club hosting Y2K Tuesdays: Mean Girls, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Get ready for some throwbacks and watch your favorite movies from a rooftop!

Rooftop Cinema Club will be hosting Y2K Tuesdays featuring movies that were all the talk back in the era. Before or after the movie you can enjoy playing lawn games or take in the Houston skyline.

The movies being shown for Y2K Tuesdays are:

August 8: Mean Girls

August 15: How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days

August 22: Get Over It

August 29: Barbershop

Movie favorite concessions and snacks, plus an extensive menu of beer, wine, and canned cocktails will be available.

Come dressed for the Y2K era with your friends, whether that's a velour tracksuit or wide-leg jeans with Heely's the choice is yours.

To buy tickets so you can feel the nostalgia, click here.