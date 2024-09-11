Rodolfo Gonzalez has been reported missing since Wednesday and Harris County authorities are asking for help locating him.

The 73-year-old was last seen in the 9000 block of Bold Forest Drive around 6 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Rodolfo Gonzalez (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office)

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing around 170 pounds.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a red checkered long sleeve shirt and blue jeans with a gray baseball cap and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts's asked to call 911 or Harris County Sheriff's Office 713-755-7427.